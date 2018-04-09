Charges to be filed in Cumberland County cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The Cumberland County District Attorney believes the time is now to move forward and arrest someone in a six-year cold case. It was March 2012 when Rabihan Seiders from Silver Spring Township went missing and the case went cold.

Now, a few months after transitioning into his new role as the district attorney in Cumberland County, Skip Ebert, makes the decision to unseal documents from the early investigation of the 2012 disappearance and presumed death of Seiders. Along with the documents, Ebert is preparing a criminal complaint to file charges against Rabihan's husband, Hap Seiders.

"From my perspective, there is no other explanation," said Ebert.

According to the unsealed probable cause affidavit from 2012, blood stains were found on the carpet of the couple's home in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County. Ashes found in the chimney contained human remains. The remains were never positively identified as Rabihan and her body was never found.

"It's always a challenge, when you don't have a body," said Ebert. "But it appears at this point that this was the best and fairest thing to do."

The documents also show Hap Seiders' inconsistencies in statements. Rabihan's daughter was the one that reported her missing. She, along with friends of Rabihan told police, they were told by Rabihan, if anything ever happens to her that they should tell police Hap did it.

Ebert doesn't know why the previous DA didn't move the case forward but he is ready to see it go to trial.

"It will be an interesting trial," said Ebert. it's a unique set of circumstances, that will need to be explained in a trial."

Ebert plans to file criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse charges against Hap within the next four weeks.