Early clouds give way to a brighter afternoon Tuesday

COOL START TO WEEK

A few rain showers this evening may mix or transition to snow overnight. Temperatures fall from the 40s to the lower and middle 30s by morning. We begin the day Tuesday with clouds, which give way to brighter afternoon skies. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine heads our way Wednesday helping to boost temperatures to the middle 50s. Next weak system brings clouds and a couple of showers for Thursday, however, readings are pleasant in the middle 60s. A great end to the week, as temperatures turn around, and thermometer readings soar to the lower and middle 70s for Friday under mostly sunny skies. It continues quite warm heading into the weekend too.

WEEKEND WARMTH

It’s a 50/50 weekend with middle and upper 70s and dry conditions Saturday. However, an approaching system brings showers Sunday. Rain is heavy at times overnight into Monday. Thunderstorms are possible too. While temperatures are still in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday, they fall through the day Monday into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



