Harrisburg police seek help in identifying bank card theft suspect

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases.

According to police, the victim was notified about purchases made with her bank card on April 6. When she checked her purse, she discovered her wallet was missing, along with her checkbook, bank card, a small tan Coach change purse and a makeup kit. The victim believes the theft occurred at the HACC Midtown 1 building between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on April 5.

The victim told police she also notified school security, which had received a report of an unknown woman running in the building on the day of the theft. One of the victim’s coworkers saw the unknown woman, described as a black female, about 18-24 years old, standing about 5-4 with a medium build, running past her office door. The female’s hair was either in a ponytail or partially pulled back with something beaded, police say.

Surveillance footage taken from one of the businesses where the victim’s bank card was used revealed the pictured suspect, described as a light-skinned black male in his mid- to early 20’s wearing a black puffy vest and a hooded sweatshirt, making the purchases.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip to CrimeWatch.