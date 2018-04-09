Hershey Broomball brings the sport back to the GIANT Center

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– Broomball is returning to Hershey!

Organizers are attempting to begin a weekly co-ed league of the sport that originated in Canada and is played on an ice rink, similar to hockey.

Hershey Broomball will have sessions at the GIANT Center, with the next being held on Sunday, April 15 at 8:00 a.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Jason Klinger, the Ambassador of Defense, and Alan Wadsworth, Chief Goal Scorer, stopped by the set to offer more on the groups’ plans to bring the sport to Hershey.

For more information, you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.