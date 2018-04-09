× Lancaster man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in New Holland Borough arrested a man on Monday who allegedly stole a vehicle, and crashed it while trying to flee from police.

On Monday, just after 10:15 a.m., officers from the New Holland Police Department were sent to the 100 Block of East Franklin Street for a reported vehicle theft. Officers were given a description of the vehicle, and the name of the man who allegedly taken it, 31 year-old Jackson Ndungu of Lancaster.

According to a release from NHPD, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver failed to stop, and committing multiple traffic offenses while officers continued to attempt to stop the vehicle. Driving on Diller Avenue, police say Ndungu attempted to pass a vehicle that was making a left turn, and struck the vehicle, occupied by a woman and two young children. No one in the struck vehicle was injured, according to police.

Ndungu then allegedly fled on foot from the scene, providing officers with a false name and birthdate when found by law enforcement later. He was positively identified when the officers ran his drivers license. Ndungu was then arrested and charged with;

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police

1 count of Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicles

1 count of False Identification to Law Enforcement

1 count of Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property

2 counts Summary Traffic Offenses

Ndungu failed to post bail, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison. Court documents show he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 18th. A press release from NHPD states that Ndungu is presumed innocent.