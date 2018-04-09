Lawmakers are back in session and will hold hearings on public safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The state house is back in session this week and a series of hearings are scheduled regarding public safety, violence and gun laws.

The first hearing will be held on Monday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. There will be additional hearings throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday's hearings will be from 10 - 11 a.m. A time for Thursday has not been announced. All the hearings will be held in Room 140 at the main Capitol Building in Harrisburg. The hearings will allow for public comment.