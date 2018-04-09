× Man facing charges after allegedly threatening woman, stealing her purse in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and stealing her purse.

Victor Steele, 56, is facing two counts of robbery and one count of simple assault, terroristic threats, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 7 at approximately 12:25 a.m., police were dispatched to Stallions Bar in the 700 block of N. 3rd St. for a reported robbery.

The victim told police that she was catering an event in the area and loading her vehicle with items from the event.

While walking to her vehicle, a blue SUV stopped in the road, and a heavy-set black male exited the vehicle and approached the victim.

The man, later identified as Steele, told the victim that he had a gun, grabbed her and ripped her purse away before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide police with more information on the suspect’s vehicle, which was determined to be a blue Ford Explorer.

Several minutes later, mobile units were able to stop the vehicle in the 1300 block of Howard Street.

Steele got out of the vehicle and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to police.

Steele allegedly attempted to get back into his vehicle before turning and advancing toward the officers.

He was tasered and arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Steele was found in possession of a crack pipe.

The victim was able to identify Steele as the man who had stole her purse, and he admitted to the robbery.

Now, he is facing charges.