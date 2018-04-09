More chill for Monday, but a temperature turnaround comes by the end of the week

CHILLY START TO THE WEEK: Clouds have increased through the night ahead of a very weak system. It’s a dry start to the day, with cloudy skies lasting through the morning. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s for most. Clouds remain in place through the afternoon, and a few rain and/or snow showers pass through. Temperatures remain very chilly for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Rain and snow showers continue through the evening and into the overnight period. More by way of snow showers mixes in, especially north. Little to no accumulations are expected from this, and they would be under an inch for the spots that do. Expect overnight lows in the middle 30s. Any snow showers should wrap up just before daybreak. Expect partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Warming is slow and steady through the middle of the week. There’s partly sunny skies, and temperatures manage to make it in the lower 40s.

MAJOR WARMING BEGINS: A huge flip in the pattern is ahead for the end of the week, and it will continue into the weekend. Thursday is the transitional day to warmer temperatures. There’s partly sunny skies, and a couple isolated showers are possible. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. The temperatures jump to a late spring feel in time for Friday. There’s plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s! It’s a nice change of pace for sure!

WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The warmth doesn’t go away just yet for the weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and some passing clouds. Temperatures remain well above average for this time of year. Readings are back into the middle to upper 70s. Depending on clouds cover, some 80 degree readings are not out of the question. The next cold front is slow to approach on Sunday. There’s likely showers, perhaps some thunderstorms, later during the day. Temperatures are likely cooler due to the clouds and rain chances. Readings reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, so it’s still mild for this time of year.

Have a great Monday!