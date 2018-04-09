Topless protester arrested outside of Bill Cosby trial courthouse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa.– A Topless protester has allegedly been arrested outside of the courthouse where Bill Cosby will stand trial today.
FOX29 Philadelphia is reporting that a topless demonstrator ran into a crowd when Cosby arrived at court:
According to Lauren Dawn Johnson, the protester jumped a barricade before ripping her shirt off right in front of Cosby, forcing police to take her into custody:
FOX29 reports that the woman was topless and had “”Women’s Lives Matters” written on her body in red ink.
The woman was apparently one of a dozen people that were chanting in support of Cosby’s accuser.
Claudia Rosebaum, a BuzzFeed entertainment reporter, snapped a picture of protesters being arrested outside the courthouse in Norristown:
