Topless protester arrested outside of Bill Cosby trial courthouse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa.– A Topless protester has allegedly been arrested outside of the courthouse where Bill Cosby will stand trial today.

FOX29 Philadelphia is reporting that a topless demonstrator ran into a crowd when Cosby arrived at court:

#BREAKING: Naked woman demonstrator just ran into crowd ahead of #BillCosby court arrival pic.twitter.com/RsHr6amYkz — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) April 9, 2018

According to Lauren Dawn Johnson, the protester jumped a barricade before ripping her shirt off right in front of Cosby, forcing police to take her into custody:

COSBY IN COURT: What a chaotic start to Day 1 of Bill Cosby’s retrial. A female protest jumps over the barricade, as she rips off her shirt, right in front of Cosby, forcing police to take her into custody. Cussed quite a media frenzy. — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) April 9, 2018

FOX29 reports that the woman was topless and had “”Women’s Lives Matters” written on her body in red ink.

The woman was apparently one of a dozen people that were chanting in support of Cosby’s accuser.

Claudia Rosebaum, a BuzzFeed entertainment reporter, snapped a picture of protesters being arrested outside the courthouse in Norristown: