Oberlin man facing charges after armed robbery of Dauphin County store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Oberlin man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.

Ronald Brubacher, 32, is facing robbery and aggravated assault among other related charges.

On April 8 around 2:20 p.m., Brubacher allegedly entered the Dollar General Store in Middle Paxton Township and demanded money while displaying a black hand gun.

According to the State Police release, Brubacher allegedly struck a victim in the side of the head with the gun before leaving the store with a cash drawer and an undetermined amount of cash.

Brubacher was taken into custody and charges are pending.