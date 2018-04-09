× Orioles place OF Colby Rasmus on 10-Day DL

BALTIMORE– One of the Orioles’ off season acquisitions is making an early trip to the Disabled List.

The team placed OF Colby Rasmus on the 10-Day DL with an injured hip, according to ESPN.

Rasmus, 31, has struggled with durability in recent seasons, not playing in more than 107 games in any of the past two seasons.

So far, Rasmus has been off to a slow start in 2018, hitting .095 in 8 games.