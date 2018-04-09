× Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins set to face off in first round of NHL Playoffs

PENNSYLVANIA– The Battle of Pennsylvania is on.

The Philadelphia Flyers and the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, are slated to face each other in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

Pittsburgh finished the regular season with 100 points, just two more than Philadelphia.

However, the Penguins scored 21 more goals than the Flyers and have won the last four meetings between the teams.

The NHL announced the schedule for the series, with Game One to take place on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

The battle is set. Check out the complete schedule for the first round: https://t.co/GagZ6eCeYw pic.twitter.com/NQOsmZy8wo — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 9, 2018

The series figures to feature some offensive firepower, with the Penguins being lead by C Sidney Crosby, who played all 82 games, and F Evgeni Malkin, who had 98 points in the regular season.

The Flyers feature their own scoring threats, with C Claude Giroux putting up his first career 100 point season, and C Sean Couturier adding a career-high 78 points.