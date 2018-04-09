× Police investigate home invasion robbery that injured 40-year-old man

CONOY TWP., Lancaster County — Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that left a 40-year-old man with head injuries.

Police responded to the 800 block of Stackstown Road in Bainbridge following the Monday morning incident.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry and located the homeowner who was transported to the hospital with head injuries, police say. A wallet was also taken from the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164 or 717-426-1158.