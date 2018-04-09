× Police seek help in identifying suspected package thief in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a package from a residence on the 1100 block of Green Street Saturday night.

According to police, the victims reported a package was stolen from their porch at about 6:30 p.m. Surveillance cameras showed a Hispanic man in a gray and black coat and black pants, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood tightened around his face, picking up the package and fleeing south on Green Street. The suspect then turned west on Herr Street.

A resident of Herr Street had footage of the suspect running and provided it to the victim, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.