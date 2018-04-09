× Redskins acquire QB Kevin Hogan from Cleveland Browns

WASHINGTON– The Redskins appear to have acquired QB Alex Smith‘s backup.

The team announced that it acquired QB Kevin Hogan and a sixth round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, in exchange for an earlier sixth round pick.

Hogan, 25, has only played in 8 games over his 2 NFL seasons, tossing 4 TDs and 7 INTs.

After acquiring QBs Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton and being widely expected to take a quarterback with one of two top four picks it has in the NFL Draft, the Browns no longer needed Hogan.

He is actually the third quarterback Cleveland has moved on from this off season, shipping QBs DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler out of town in separate deals.