State Police say goodbye to K9 Trooper Spencer, who died recently after 8 years of service

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police said goodbye to one of its K9 unit members in a heartfelt Facebook post Monday morning.

K9 Trooper Spencer, a member of the K9-57 team serving as a drug detection and tracking K9 from 2008 to 2016, was part of Troops B and G, the latter of which includes Mifflin and Juniata counties. Spencer was responsible for more than $25 million in drug confiscations over the course of his career, the post on Facebook says.

“Spencer will be sorely missed by his handler, as well as the Canine Section and the department,” the post reads. “Rest easy, Spencer. Thank you for your service.”