Steelers kicker Chris Boswell signs restricted free agent tender

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have retained the team’s Pro Bowl kicker.

K Chris Boswell has signed his second round restricted free agent tender, according to the Athletic.

Boswell, 27, made his first Pro Bowl last season after hitting over 92% of his field goals in the regular season.

Boswell also set a career-high with 4 field goals made from 50 or more yards away.