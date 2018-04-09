Steelers kicker Chris Boswell signs restricted free agent tender

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 10: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a 46 yard field goal in the fourth quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have retained the team’s Pro Bowl kicker.
K Chris Boswell has signed his second round restricted free agent tender, according to the Athletic.
Boswell, 27, made his first Pro Bowl last season after hitting over 92% of his field goals in the regular season.
Boswell also set a career-high with 4 field goals made from 50 or more yards away.