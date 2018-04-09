× Wolf Administration announces benefits available for amputee and paralyzed Pennsylvania veterans

HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration is reminding veterans about its Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans pension program, one of the many ways the the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs serves the veterans who have served our nation.

April is National Limb Loss Awareness Month.

Through the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans pension program, eligible Pennsylvania veterans receive pensions of $150 per month, the administration says.

“This pension is another great example of how the commonwealth reaches out to assist our veterans who have sacrificed so much,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We currently have 1,800 veterans enrolled in the program and want to spotlight this all month in the hopes that we can sign up additional eligible veterans. If you think you, a family member, or a friend is eligible, please follow the contact instructions so we can further assist our Pennsylvania heroes.”

Eligibility criteria:

Served in the military honorably.

Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.

Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).

At least a 40 percent disability compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Pennsylvania veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county they reside to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program can be found at Pension Program.