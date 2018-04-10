House deemed total loss after fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Flames broke out at a house early Tuesday morning.

Crews have responded to the 5000 block of Limeville Road in Salisbury Township for a house fire that sparked just before 3 a.m.

Two families were home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

Firefighters also rescued a dog, which is believed to be okay.

The house is a total loss, with the cause believed to be a ceiling fan fire that originated in the bathroom.

 

