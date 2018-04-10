House deemed total loss after fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Flames broke out at a house early Tuesday morning.

Crews have responded to the 5000 block of Limeville Road in Salisbury Township for a house fire that sparked just before 3 a.m.

Two families were home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

Firefighters also rescued a dog, which is believed to be okay.

The house is a total loss, with the cause believed to be a ceiling fan fire that originated in the bathroom.

FOX43 has a crew on the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.

After battling the fire for about two hours… crews finally were able to get complete control of the fire. Fire Marshal is on the scene. A portion of this house was built in 1895 and built with thick logs that were holding a lot of heat. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/eUxBPexII3 — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) April 10, 2018