Firefighter minorly injured during blaze at Eden Resort in Lancaster

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County — One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday night when debris fell from a Villa that caught fire at Eden Resort in Lancaster, a Manheim Township fire official tells FOX43.

The firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The fire started in the 400 Villa of the resort around 9:30 p.m. It has extensive damage, according to the fire official.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still battling hotspots.

Guests staying in the hotel portion of Eden Resort, who evacuated as a result of the fire, have been allowed back in.

