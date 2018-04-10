Firefighter minorly injured during blaze at Eden Resort in Lancaster
MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County — One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday night when debris fell from a Villa that caught fire at Eden Resort in Lancaster, a Manheim Township fire official tells FOX43.
The firefighter sustained a minor injury.
The fire started in the 400 Villa of the resort around 9:30 p.m. It has extensive damage, according to the fire official.
As of 11 p.m., crews were still battling hotspots.
Guests staying in the hotel portion of Eden Resort, who evacuated as a result of the fire, have been allowed back in.
