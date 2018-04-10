FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Shean Anthony Adman, DOB: 10/17/83, 34-Years Old (6’00”, 170 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Indecent Assault of 13-year-old child, Harassment

Location: 18 Larch Lane, Southampton Township, Cumberland County

Incident Date: Dec. 31, 2016

Charges Filed: June 26, 2017



2. Louis A. Vazquez, DOB: 12/21/75, 42-Years Old (5’05”, 170 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Simple Assault (2 Counts), Harassment (2 Counts)

Location: 7868 Valleyview Ave, West Hanover Township, Dauphin County

Incident Date: Aug. 15, 2011

Charges Filed: Aug. 15, 2011