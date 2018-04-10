× Governor Wolf announces Pennsylvania Cherry to create 42 new jobs in Franklin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania Cherry LLC, a manufacturer of kiln-dried hardwood cherry, will establish operations in Mercersburg Borough, Franklin County, and will create more than 40 new Pennsylvania jobs.

“Pennsylvania’s excellent location, abundance of natural resources, and prime business climate made the commonwealth the perfect site to establish Pennsylvania Cherry, and we’re excited to welcome the company here,” Governor Wolf said. “The company’s decision to establish roots here is more evidence that our state is the best choice for manufacturers who are looking at several locations to set up shop.”

Pennsylvania Cherry was formed after conducting a site search of several states to determine the best location to establish operations in the northeast U.S for kiln drying locally-sourced hardwood. After selecting Pennsylvania and forming Pennsylvania Cherry, the company acquired a facility in Mercersburg. The project includes land and building acquisition, infrastructure development, machinery and equipment purchase, and job training. The company has committed to invest more than $15 million in the project, and will create 42 new jobs in the next three years.

“We are very excited with the establishment of Pennsylvania Cherry, LLC and look forward to continuing the excellent relationship we have developed with the state of Pennsylvania and Mercersburg Borough in this new venture,” said Hong Hong Chen, CEO of Pennsylvania Cherry. “The choice of Pennsylvania and, specifically, Mercersburg as the location for this new facility was based on the natural resources in this area that are critical to our success as well as the availability of multiple transportation options. The hospitality shown to us by the state and local community were very much appreciated and were also important to our selection of a site. We sincerely appreciate all of the assistance we have received from everyone we have met and worked with through this process.”

Pennsylvania Cherry received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $126,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs and $16,650 in WEDnetPA funding for employee training. The company has also been encouraged to apply for a $2.1 million low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to assist with building and equipment costs.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the Franklin County Area Development Corporation (FCADC).

“This project is the result of a truly collaborative effort between Pennsylvania Cherry, the Governor’s Action Team, and the FCADC,” said L. Michael Ross, president of FCADC. “Not only will the project create upwards of 50 new full-time jobs, it will redevelop a property that has sat vacant for the last two years.”

SOURCE: Governor’s Office