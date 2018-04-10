× Man who obtained social security benefits of deceased mother sentenced

LUZERNE COUNTY — A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to a time-served sentence of approximately nine months’ imprisonment and two years of supervised release for stealing social security benefits paid to his mother by the Social Security Administration, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.

Steven Caravella, formerly of East Stroudsburg, used a government-issued debit card to obtain the social security benefits for around one year after his mother’s death and before the Social Security Administration was advised of her death, according to United States Attorney David Freed.

Caravella obtained approximately $7,762 in benefits between August 2012 and July 2013 as a result of the theft, the United States Attorney’s Office release states.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General investigated the incident.