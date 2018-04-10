× Manheim Township police issue 27 citations during 4-hour traffic enforcement detail in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Township police conducted 26 traffic stops and issued 27 citations and nine warnings over a four-hour period Tuesday during a traffic enforcement detail on New Holland Pike near the Route 30 interchange, the department announced.

The area was targeted due to the high number of crashes and aggressive driving behavior exhibited, police say.

“We’ve identified this interchange as having one of the highest number of crashes in our township,” said Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas E. Rudzinski in a press release. “Last year, there were 35, and we’ve had nine so far this year already. Our goal is to reduce the number of crashes and injuries, and encourage people to drive safely.

“We will continue to target this and other areas where we are seeing a heavy number of crashes.”

Among the violations observed Tuesday were traffic signal infractions, inspection/registration/insurance infractions, and a seatbelt violation. One motorist was arrested on an outstanding warrant for simple assault and was turned over to New Holland police. Another motorist had their vehicle towed because it had a registration plate suspended for lack of insurance, police say.

The detail was funded by a special grant through a Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving program that pays overtime for officers to conduct aggressive driving enforcement details, so that the number of officers on regular patrol is not impacted.