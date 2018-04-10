Olivia’s cooks up Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives AND Baked Sausage with Lentils

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives and Baked Sausage with Lentils
Both dishes are baked and meant to be prepared and come out of the oven around the same time…
Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives
2 tbsp fresh rosemary
1 tsp crushed red pepper flake
1 cup mixed assorted Greek Olives
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
1/2 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp oregano
1 whole lemon- zested & juiced
1 tbsp kosher salt
1 cup Carrots - washed & coarsely chopped
1 cup Onions - washed & coarsely chopped
1 cup Celery - washed & coarsely chopped
1 whole chicken - split in half
Place all ingredients together in a baking dish. Bake at 350*F for approximately 45 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 160*F. Enjoy!
Baked Sausage & Lentils
1lb Lentils- dry
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp Rosemary- chopped
1/2 tsp crushed pepper flake
1 lemon - zested & juiced
2 lb fresh sausage (pork)
2 quarts chicken stock
1 cup Onions - chopped
1 cup Celery - chopped
1 cup Carrots - chopped
2 Bay leaves
Mix all ingredients, breaking up the sausage as you mix, and place in a baking dish. Wrap w Saran Wrap and then a layer of foil (shiny side facing down). Bake at 350*F for approximately 45 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Enjoy!
Cocktails
Since today is national siblings day.....I am featuring tequila and it’s big Smokey Sultry brother Mezcal 😃
Smokey Ginger Zinger
Mezcal
Ginger Beer
Fresh muddled ginger and pineapple
Middle the fresh ginger and pineapple in the bottom of your glass. Add ice. Add mezcal, shake. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Espolon Tequila
Cointreau
Lime juice
Sweet & sour
Fresh strawberries
Fresh limes
Fresh Basil
Add all ingredients into blender w ice. Garnish w fresh strawberries. Enjoy!!