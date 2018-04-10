Olivia’s cooks up Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives AND Baked Sausage with Lentils

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives and Baked Sausage with Lentils

Both dishes are baked and meant to be prepared and come out of the oven around the same time…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted Root Veggies & Chicken with Olives

2 tbsp fresh rosemary

1 tsp crushed red pepper flake

1 cup mixed assorted Greek Olives

1/2 cup E.V.O.O.

1/2 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp oregano

1 whole lemon- zested & juiced

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 cup Carrots - washed & coarsely chopped

1 cup Onions - washed & coarsely chopped

1 cup Celery - washed & coarsely chopped

1 whole chicken - split in half

Place all ingredients together in a baking dish. Bake at 350*F for approximately 45 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 160*F. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baked Sausage & Lentils

1lb Lentils- dry

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp Rosemary- chopped

1/2 tsp crushed pepper flake

1 lemon - zested & juiced

2 lb fresh sausage (pork)

2 quarts chicken stock

1 cup Onions - chopped

1 cup Celery - chopped

1 cup Carrots - chopped

2 Bay leaves

Mix all ingredients, breaking up the sausage as you mix, and place in a baking dish. Wrap w Saran Wrap and then a layer of foil (shiny side facing down). Bake at 350*F for approximately 45 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Enjoy!

Cocktails

Since today is national siblings day.....I am featuring tequila and it’s big Smokey Sultry brother Mezcal 😃

Smokey Ginger Zinger

Mezcal

Ginger Beer

Fresh muddled ginger and pineapple

Middle the fresh ginger and pineapple in the bottom of your glass. Add ice. Add mezcal, shake. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!

Strawberry Basil Margarita

Espolon Tequila

Cointreau

Lime juice

Sweet & sour

Fresh strawberries

Fresh limes

Fresh Basil

Add all ingredients into blender w ice. Garnish w fresh strawberries. Enjoy!!