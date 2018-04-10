× One arrested, three others charged in suspected check forgery the victimized York area business

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — One Pittsburgh woman has been arrested and three others charged after police say they stole more than $17,000 from a Manchester Township business last year by cashing counterfeit checks in Pittsburgh.

Danielle Annette Johnson, 43, was arrested Monday and is currently in York County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Police are still trying to locate three other women — Laureen Falice Williams, 50, Marsha Lynn Morris, 60, and Joyce Griffin, 58 — who they believe are involved in the case.

All four women are charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property, according to charging documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Northern York Regional Police, the women cashed 11 counterfeit checks that appeared to have been issued to them from a bank account belonging to Beck and Ness Woodworking, on the 3300 block of N. George Street in Manchester Township.

None of the women are associated with the business, and none were ever issued checks by the business, according to the criminal complaint.

The total amount withdrawn from the company’s Northwest Checking Account was $17,138, police say.

Northern York County Regional Police began investigating the case when the business alerted them to the suspected fraud on Nov. 9, 2017.

Police say the women went to multiple bank locations in and around Pittsburgh, which helped the fraud go on as along as it did. All of the checks were dated Oct. 27, 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the banks to help identify the women, according to the criminal complaint.