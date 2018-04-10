× Orioles recall Hunter Harvey, announce Alex Cobb to start Saturday

BALTIMORE– The Orioles are adding two impact arms to their staff in order to make an early season push.

The team has announced that P Hunter Harvey has been recalled from the minor leagues and will take a spot in the team’s bullpen.

Baltimore’s rotation is expected to receive a jolt from free agent addition P Alex Cobb, who the team announced will start on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

Harvey, 23, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, totaling just over 31 innings in the past two seasons. Instead of his usual starting role, the Orioles will add Harvey to the bullpen, where he can rebuild arm strength and durability while helping the big league club.

Cobb, 30, went 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. He held out deep into Spring Training hoping for a deal he preferred, and reached a four-year, $57 million deal with the Orioles during the third week of Spring Training.