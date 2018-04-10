× PA-Harrisburg Law Enforcement Hiring Expo to be held at Farm Show Complex today

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– If you’re interested in law enforcement, there is a job fair being held today for you.

The PA-Harrisburg Law Enforcement Hiring Expo will be held today from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Farm Show Complex in the Preferred Banquet Hall.

This job fair helps bring law enforcement agencies face-to-face with eager job seekers pursuing careers in the law enforcement industry.

Job seekers will have time to meet with several agencies, all in the span of just a few hours.

If interested, you’re advised to come dressed for success and bring plenty of resumes.

To preregister or view the list of employers attending visit www.PALawEnforcementJobs.com