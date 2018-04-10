× Pirates’ reliever Felipe Rivero changes name to Felipe Vázquez

PITTSBURGH– A popular Pirates’ reliever has changed his name.

Felipe Rivero will now be known as Felipe Vázquez, after undergoing a legal name change, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Now, the Pirates’ reliever’s last name will match that of his sister, and the siblings are reported to be very close.

Vázquez, 26, has a 9.82 ERA in four games so far in 2018.

However, in 2017, he was quite effective, totaling 21 saves and a 1.67 ERA over 73 games.