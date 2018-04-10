× Police: Franklin County man charged with attempted murder after shooting at father during domestic incident

CHAMBERSBURG — A 24-year-old Mercersburg man is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses after police say he fired a shotgun at his father during a domestic incident early Tuesday morning on the 9700 block of Anderson Road in Montgomery Township.

In addition to attempted murder, Samuel Grady Adkins III is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, which occurred between midnight and 1:38 a.m.

Adkins allegedly fired at his father, striking him in the upper arm, police say. The victim was taken to the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland by private vehicle for treatment, according to police. There was no further word on his condition.

Adkins was taken into custody without incident by the Washington County, Maryland Sheriff’s Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, according to police.