× PSECU announces election of Red Land teach Matthew Wagoner to its Board of Directors

HARRISBURG — Red Land High School teacher Matthew B. Wagoner was elected to the Board of Directors of PSECU, the state’s largest credit union, at a meeting last month, the organization announced Tuesday.

Wagoner’s appointment as director follows his two years of service to PSECU as associate director.

“In building a board of directors best able to guide the direction of PSECU and serve our more than 430,000 members, it is important that specific skillsets of expertise are represented,” said PSEC board chairperson Jodi Blanch in a press release announcing Wagoner’s election. “Financial education has been, and will continue to be, an area of significant importance to us as we strive to provide our members with the tools and resources then need to manage their money, and ultimately, find financial success. Matthew Wagoner’s strong background in the education field supports those efforts and will be of great benefit to the credit union well into the future.”

Wagoner teaches physics and advanced placement physics at Red Land High School, and advises the school’s Rocket Club. He has also aided the West Shore School District’s strategic planning, professional development, and curriculum writing efforts. He was named the district’s Employee of the Year in 2010-11.

Wagoner has a Bachelor of Science degree from Shippensburg University and a Master’s degree from Frostburg University.