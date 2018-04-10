× Revenue Department extends hours to help late-season tax filers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– With the deadline to file personal income tax returns quickly approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is extending service hours for taxpayers to get help by phone, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell announced today.

The department’s Taxpayer Service and Information Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Tuesday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 17, the filing deadline to submit 2017 personal income tax returns. Taxpayers may also call the Taxpayer Service and Information Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

Taxpayers can speak to a department representative by calling 717-787-8201. Assistance is also available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center . Both options provide taxpayers with answers to specific questions about 2017 personal income tax returns and the department’s electronic filing, or e-filing, options.

Electronic filing

Pennsylvanians have the option to electronically file their personal income tax returns. Tax returns that are filed electronically are processed faster, leading to taxpayers receiving their refunds sooner. Pennsylvanians can file their state tax returns by using the following paper-less e-filing options:

Padirectfile

Padirectfile, a free state-only personal income tax filing system, is available through the Department of Revenue’s website. Click here for more information.

E-filing for free

Free e-file options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor. Some vendors impose income limits for free services. Information is available here

E-filing for a fee

Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers offer e-filing services for a fee.

E-filing offers advantages not available to taxpayers filing by paper, including error-reducing automatic calculators, confirmation of successful filing, faster refund processing and direct deposit options.

April 17 Deadline

All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2017 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The deadline is extended this year due to Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., observed on Monday, April 16, which pushes the federal and state filing deadlines to April 17.

Filing Extensions

Taxpayers can request an extension to file a personal income tax return by submitting form REV-276 . The department automatically grants an extension to file when an extension is granted by the Internal Revenue Service. As a reminder,an extension to file is not an extension to pay tax that is due. If you feel you will owe tax, you should send a payment for the amount of tax you expect to owe. Make sure you record your Social Security number on the check with the notation that you are making an “extension payment” for the tax year.

For more information on the Department of Revenue, visit www.revenue.pa.gov , or visit the department’s Facebook page

SOURCE: PA Department of Revenue