Southwest breeze nudges temperatures, and a late evening shower can’t be ruled out for Wednesday

SLOWLY WARMING

Skies remain mostly clear for the evening and part of the overnight. Temperatures fall through the 40s into the lower 30s by morning. Partly cloudy and quiet conditions expected Wednesday. Afternoon readings are a tad milder in the lower 50s. In the evening, a warm front may trigger a shower or two mainly north of Harrisburg. A couple of showers are possible early Thursday too. Despite a little wet weather and cloud cover, temperatures are milder in the middle 60s. Warm front pushes northward allowing for the warmest air of the season yet to spread across the area. Plenty of sunshine blankets the sky to end the week. Highs are well into the 70s and stay warm into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A great day to be outdoors with warm temperatures in the 70s to start the weekend. Plenty of sunshine too. Clouds begin to increase overnight into Sunday, as the next system approaches, however, the early part of Sunday is dry. Heading into the afternoon, rain chances increase and could bring well over an inch of rain to parts of the area by Monday. Temperatures trend down but are still mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Much cooler air and wet weather begins the work week.

NEXT WEEK

Rain threat continues overnight into Monday. Moderate to heavy rain likely into the morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon too. Much cooler air drops readings into the lower 60s. Clouds are stubborn Tuesday and it is even chillier in the middle 50s. The breeze adds to the colder than average day too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist