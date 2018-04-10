× Two Lancaster men to serve up to 10 years for illegal firearms possession in separate cases

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster men will serve up to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The illegal guns were discovered in separate investigations, the DA’s Office says.

Terrell Fisher and Dayshawn McCain were both convicted felons, which prohibited them from having firearms, when Lancaster city police filed the recent charges, according to the DA’s Office.

Both were recently sentenced in Lancaster County Court after entering guilty pleas. Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman prosecuted the cases.

Fisher, 24, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison on pleas to a felony firearms charge and four misdemeanor drug charges. During a parole officer’s visit to Fisher’s Hebrank Street home on July 19, 2017, a loaded handgun was found in a dresser drawer. Fisher has a previous felony firearms conviction from 2013, for which he served a state-prison sentence.

McCain will serve 4 to 10 years on pleas to two felony firearms charges and a misdemeanor charge for having an altered firearm (sawed-off shotgun). On Dec. 16, 2016, McCain had a concealed, Harrington & Richardson 16-gauge shotgun in the 300 block of Coral Street. McCain had a prior felony firearms conviction.