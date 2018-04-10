× Two men dead after crash in Lebanon County, investigation underway after one found with gunshot wound to chest

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are dead and an investigation is underway after a crash occurred on Monday night.

On April 9 around 10:10 p.m., police responded to Route 72 at the Route 322 West ramp to Route 72 South in Cornwall Borough for a report of two people lying in the roadway and a vehicle into a median.

One of the subjects from the vehicle was transported to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Although his cause of death has not been determined, he had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The other subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Deputy Coroner, and his cause of death has not been established.

Officials found a handgun lying on the roadway.

After an investigation into a crash, police determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Route 72, went through the Route 322 East underpass before swerving to the right and striking a wooden post holding traffic signs.

The vehicle proceeded to travel across the ramp leading from Route 322 westbound onto Route 72 southbound, entered a grassy island before re-entering the northbound lane of Route 72 and crashing into the barrier.

Witnesses told police that there was a third individual in the vehicle who fled by walking north on Route 72 toward the Mount Gretna exit.

Anyone in the vicinity immediately following the accident who observed a male subject walking north on either side of SR 72/SR 322 is asked to contact Cornwall Borough PD at (717) 274-2071. Cornwall and Quentin Fire Companies, along with Cornwall, Quentin, South Lebanon, Penryn and Mastersonville Fire Police assisted at the scene. SR 72 was closed in both directions until approx. 3:20 AM; on the northbound side from the ramp for SR 322 east, and on the southbound side also from the ramp for SR 322 east.

The investigation into this incident is on-going and additional details will be released later today. The names of the deceased will be released after next of kin have been notified.