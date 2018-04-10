Watch: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. Senate on Facebook’s data breach

​​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify today before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees over the recent news that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used the social media platform to obtain personal data for approximately 87 million users in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The hearing is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m.

