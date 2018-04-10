× Wilkes-Barre man sentenced to 8 years in prison on drug charges

LUZERNE COUNTY — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and three years supervised release Friday for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today.

Jaquan Henderson, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine in February 2016, according to United States Attorney David Freed. He was charged with five other individuals.

Henderson’s sentence was impacted, in part, by his significant crime history , which qualified him as a career offender under the advisory United States Sentencing Commission Guideline, the United States Attorney’s Office release states.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force investigated the matter.