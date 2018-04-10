× Yee-Haw!! Watch he General Lee takes flight during John Schneider’s 58th birthday celebration

LIVINGSTON, La. — OK, so Bo Duke wasn’t in the driver’s seat.

But the General Lee still took flight at Bo’s Extravaganza, the two-day country music festival and car show thrown by actor John Schneider over the weekend to celebrate his 58th birthday, according to the Livingston Parish News.

Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke on the 1980’s TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” was supposed to be the one driving a replica of the show’s iconic hot-rod, a 1969 Dodge Charger, when it recreated one of the show’s signature jumps off a ramp installed on Schneider’s property.

But heavy rains the night before made the dirt road too wet to get up to proper speed for Schneider to do the jump on Saturday, as was originally scheduled. The jump was called off.

On Sunday, professional stuntman James Smith pinch-hit for Schneider and gave the fans who attended Bo’s Extravaganza what they came to see — the General Lee catching some air.

Smith, whose movie credits include stuntwork in “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchises, pushed the General up to 60 miles per hour on a gravel road, vaulted off a ramp, and flew an estimated 175 feet as fans cheered “Yee-haw!”

Smith was reportedly shaken up a bit by the impact when the General Lee landed, but was otherwise OK.

Watch the General take flight below.