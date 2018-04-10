× York Revolution game to donate 50% of funds to support families of fallen York City Firefighters, Deputy U.S. Marshall

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Revolution announced today that 50% of the proceeds of its May 13 game will be donated to funds created to support the families of York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha and Deputy U.S. Marshall and York resident Christopher David Hill.

The Sunday game against the New Britain Bees is the Revolution’s annual “Emergency Responders Day” event, when local police officers, firefighters, and EMTs receive free tickets to the game and their families and friends enjoy discounted tickets.

Anthony and Flanscha died as a result of the collapse of the Weaver Organ and Piano building last month. Hill was killed serving a warrant in Harrisburg in January.

“We are just as moved by the courage and sacrifice of these public servants as our neighbors in the community, and like so many other individuals and groups in our area, we want to do something for the families of these heroes,” said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We hope that Revolution fans will show just how much they are fans of our local police officers and firefighters by coming out in large numbers to help us make this donation as significant as possible.”

Menzer added that the team will work with area police officers and firefighters to organize a “pass the boot” drive inside the ballpark that night as well to further support the victims’ families.

For tickets, visit www.yorkrevolution.com or call (717) 801-HITS.

SOURCE: York Revolution