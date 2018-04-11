× Another sure sign of spring: Revolution, Barnstormers will open the Atlantic League season in 15 days

YORK — The weather’s finally getting warmer, hopefully to stay.

And here’s another sure sign that spring is coming to Central Pennsylvania: The Atlantic League baseball season is just 15 days away.

The area’s two Atlantic League clubs, the York Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers, will square off to open the season at York’s Peoples Bank Park on Thursday, April 26. The Revs will celebrate last season’s league championship with a special Night of Champions, which will include a giveaway of championship baseball caps to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

After finishing its four-game series with the Barnstormers, York will host the Road Warriors for another three-game set before hitting the road for the first time.

Lancaster will play its first seven games on the road. After the series in York, the Barnstormers will visit the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for three games before returning home on May 4 for a special, Star Wars-themed home opening series with York. In addition to appearances by some famous characters from a galaxy far, far away, the celebration will include a special t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and post-game fireworks.