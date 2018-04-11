Are dogs more popular than cats in America? Here’s the answer, plus more #NationalPetDay survey results
As you’ve probably seen by now if you’ve been on any form of social media, today is National Pet Day.
To commemorate the celebration of our furry friends, here are some National Pet Day facts, based on a survey of 1,000 Americans taken by researchers at nationaltoday.com:
- 1 in 5 Americans has a pet
- Among American pet owners, 58 percent have more than one furry friend in their household
- 10 percent of Americans consider their pet to be their best friend
- 20 percent of American pet owners admit to talking to their pet in a special voice or having entire conversations with them
- America’s Top Five Most-Owned pets are:
- Dogs (45 percent)
- Cats (30 percent)
- Fish (9 percent)
- Birds (5 percent)
- Hamsters (2 percent)
- How Will Americans Celebrate National Pet Day?
- Give their pet a special treat (32 percent)
- Tell their pet “I love you” (19 percent)
- Buy a special gift for their pet (15 percent)
- Let their pet sleep in bed with them (15 percent)