Columbia man charged with rape, related offenses in March 30 incident

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 43-year-old Lancaster County man is charged with rape and other offenses stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Columbia on March 30, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Edwin Davis is charged with Rape, Statutory Sexual Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minor, and Indecent Assault, according to police.

Officers began investigating on March 30, when a resident contacted 911 shortly after 8 p.m. and reported that a teenage girl approached her and claimed she had just been sexually assaulted nearby, on the 100 block of South Second Street. Police responded to the area, but were unable to locate the victim or confirm the assault occurred. The 911 caller directed police to a male who was seen leaving the area on foot. Officers spoke to the man, who identified himself as Davis. He was not detained at the time, police say.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the same night, police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Fourth Street after another caller to 911 reported her sister had been sexually assaulted earlier that night, and that the man who committed the offense was currently outside her home.

As police responded to speak to the second caller, additional officers were dispatched to locate the suspect based on information provided by the caller. Police located Davis walking near the caller’s home and placed him under arrest.

Police learned that the earlier incident reported from the 100 block of Second Street involved the sister of the second caller, and that the victim was at a local hospital. Police went there to make contact with the victim and her mother.

Charges against Davis were filed on March 31, police say. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing.