Ephrata, Shippensburg Walmart stores among those scheduled for renovations in 2019, company says

Two Central Pennsylvania Walmart stores are among the 14 slated to be remodeled as the retail giant announced it’s committing $11 billion toward capital expenses next year, the company announced Wednesday.

The stores in Ephrata and Shippensburg are among those slated for renovations, Walmart says.

In addition to the remodeling work, Walmart says it is rolling out several in-store and online innovations designed to help customers save time and money.

“Our commitment to our customers includes providing them with everyday savings and introducing innovative new services such as Scan & Go to save them valuable time,” said Ann-Louise Almeida, Walmart Regional Manager for Pennsylvania. “In the coming year, we look forward to expanding these convenient services in other communities throughout Pennsylvania, while continuing to provide the convenient one-stop shopping experience our customers know and appreciate.”