× Families of fallen York Firefighters hire personal injury law firm

The law firm of Cohen, Placitella & Roth tells FOX43 they are now representing the families of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. Flanscha and Anthony died from injuries when the old Weaver Piano and Organ Building partly collapsed during a fire on March 22.

The Philadelphia-based firm’s website describes it as a specializing in, “legal representation of individuals and families devastated by injury or death caused by unsafe products, professional malpractice or negligent and reckless misconduct.”

The firm’s website list two cases where they have won $8,000,000 and $7,500,000 for firefighters injured while on the job.