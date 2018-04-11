FOX43 Capitol Beat: Pa. Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, April 8-14, is National Crime Victims Rights Week, and Pennsylvania's Victim Advocate, Jennifer Storm, joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss issues facing victims across the commonwealth.

Storm, who has led the Office of the Victim Advocate in Pennsylvania since December 2013, is in charge of representing the rights of all victims of crimes across the state.

This week in particular has been a busy one for Storm. Not only was there a rally at the State Capitol on Monday to push for new legislation strengthening crime victims' rights, but two major legal cases are ongoing in Pennsylvania: Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial in Montgomery County, and a recent Grand Jury report detailing sexual abuse crimes involving clergy in six Catholic Dioceses, including Harrisburg.