× Harrisburg man accused of stealing $39,000 from mother’s bank accounts

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man accused of withdrawing nearly $39,000 from his mother’s bank accounts without her consent was taken into custody April 5 during a sweep of suspects with outstanding warrants conducted by Harrisburg Police.

Donald Diehl, 47, is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of access device fraud stemming from an incident that occurred between February and October of 2017, police say. Diehl allegedly took the money via online banking and then made arrangements to have her taken to Spring Creek Nursing Home, where the alleged thefts continued.

Diehl was charged in December 2017, police say.