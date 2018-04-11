× Lancaster man to serve up to 10 years in prison after being sentenced for aggravated assault while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to a decade in prison after being under the influence of drugs when he caused a crash in Ephrata Township.

Joseph Braun, 66, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and DUI in connection to the October 2016 crash on East Mohler Church Road.

On Friday, Braun was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez said in court that Braun was charged less than a month earlier with DUI under similar circumstances, but in that incident, no one was injured.

Prior to the October 21, 2016 crash, Braun was seen veering out of his lane before going straight at a hard right curve and struck a vehicle with three people inside.

The crash pinned that vehicle to a wall and caused a rear passenger’s major injuries, including fractures to her pelvis, neck, and leg. She spent four months in the hospital

Blood tests revealed that Braun had levels of Clonazepam, cocaine, methadone and morphine in his system.

Braun received the maximum allowable term of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and as part of his sentence, he must pay over $19,000 in restitution.