LAX: York Suburban knocks off Delone Catholic

Spring Garden Township, YORK COUNTY: Tuesday finally brought the sunshine to Central Pennsylvania and local sports fans, teams, players and coaches could finally rejoice and take to the field.

Two of the area teams to get outside and back to the field were York Suburban and Delone Catholic. The Trojans were looking to keep pace with the top teams in the York-Adams, while Delone Catholic was trying to right their struggling ship.

Suburban came out firing on all cylinders early as Austin Sipes found Dominic Corto for a goal. Corto would tickle the twine a few times on the night.

The moment of the match came when X-Man Garth Barkley fought for the ball and then bounced off a couple of Squires as he gained possession for Suburban bringing his fan club to their feet.

The second quarter saw the Squires get on the board as Will Sweeney converted a tough shot in front while absorbing a hit. In the end though Suburban and the Trojans were just to much to handle as they took the victory 19-6