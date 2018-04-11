Man revived, arrested after overdosing in Taco Bell drive-thru

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia man was revived – then arrested – after overdosing in a Taco Bell drive-thru on Friday.

A deputy responding to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle found 26-year-old Brian Tyler Edwards passed out in the driver’s seat in the drive-thru of the fast-food restaurant, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a needle in Edwards’ right hand and the vehicle was still in drive, deputies said.

The deputy removed the needle from Edwards’ hand and revived him using Narcan.

“When the suspect awoke, he told the deputy there was heroin in the vehicle and he had used it within the past 30 minutes,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Edwards was treated by rescue on scene and transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He has been charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled paraphernalia.