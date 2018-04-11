× Manheim Township HS student charged after making threat, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Manheim Township High School student faces charges after allegedly making a threat against the school on a social media site, Manheim Township Police say.

The 17-year-old male student is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to police.

The school district became aware of the posted threat late Tuesday night and an investigation — which was immediately launched — determined that there was no immediate threat, police add.